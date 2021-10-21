In September, Saudi Arabia and the UAE held joint military exercises with Egypt and Greece. The presence of Israel and risk for regional instability pushed Iran to conduct military drills on the borders of Azerbaijan in early October. The exercises did not stop here. Months after naval drills in January 2021, Egypt and Russia started conducting a military exercise this week.

The aim of a military exercise is to illustrate a “show of strength” against a third country, sometimes by national armies and in other cases with the participation of the regional allies. They exhibit the technical and tactical capacity of an army, demonstrate its competence in conflict processes and put possible war strategies into practice.

But the political rivalry between leading actors in the Middle East has led to the emergence of a new phenomenon: the use of military exercises as a foreign policy tool. Countries that tend to show power are increasingly using military exercises as a tool of deterrence. Armies with lesser capacities than those of a rival country, or whose operational capabilities are more limited, ignore these facts and diverge into exercises.

The rise of military exercises

The Iranian army’s "Khyber Conquerors" exercise near the Azerbaijan-Armenia border — due to Baku's close cooperation with Tehran’s regional rivals during the Nagorno-Karabakh War, Israel, and possibly Turkey — has been one of the most provocative examples in the show of force among the competing countries in the Middle East.

The exercise could damage the already-fragile security climate and military balance in the region. The slightest military escalation may spiral into a war once more. But this time, the situation could have far broader regional and international implications.

While it is possible that military exercises will be somehow detrimental to regional security, it seems unlikely that countries will achieve their goals only through exercises.

Other recent military exercises are in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, whose military capacity is significantly below the regional average, has been conducting military exercises in the past months to intimidate Turkey, with which it has diplomatic disagreements on many issues.

In August 2020, the Greek army conducted a military exercise with other Mediterranean countries like France and Italy.

Greece's use of military exercises as a tool has also included other Middle Eastern countries. On September 23-26, 2021, the special forces of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Emirati and Egyptian armies, conducted a military exercise in the Greek capital, Athens. The exercise aimed to facilitate and intensify military cooperation, training and experience-sharing between the countries.

In this regard, the military exercise, organised by four countries that are not traditional allies, but have come together due to their respective geopolitical positions against Ankara, can be considered as part of a containment policy towards Turkey.