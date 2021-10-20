BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China eyes coal price intervention to curb cost spikes
China pushes mines to aim for higher daily output as an energy crisis begins to bite with electricity shortages and production cuts dragging industrial output.
China eyes coal price intervention to curb cost spikes
China is ramping up coal production despite promising to reduce fossil fuel emissions. In this file photo, workers sort coal near a mine Shanxi province on November 20, 2015. / AFP
October 20, 2021

China has pledged to reduce soaring coal prices as it ramps up production to relieve increasing pressure on the country's economy – despite promising to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The world's number two economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter as an energy crisis began to bite, official data showed this week, with electricity shortages and production cuts dragging industrial output.

It comes as Beijing – one of the world's leading polluters – says it will reduce emissions and its reliance on the fossil fuel.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday it was studying measures to intervene in coal prices, which have risen rapidly and hit record highs.

"The current price increase has completely deviated from the fundamentals of supply and demand," it said, pledging to have prices return to a "reasonable range".

It warned authorities would take a "zero tolerance" approach and "severely crack down on" activities like spreading false information or price collusion.

In a separate notice on Tuesday, the NDRC stressed coal mines should aim for more than 12 million tonnes in daily output, with local authorities to ensure production is maximised.

The surging price of coal and supply shortages, both factors behind recent power outages in China, have fanned concerns about global supply chains.

Recommended

A production snarl in China could hit global exports and bump up prices at a time when factory price inflation is already high.

Meanwhile, the country's thermal coal futures fell in overnight trading.

Nearly 60 percent of China's energy-hungry economy is fuelled by coal, and it has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060.

In recent months China has been hit by widespread power cuts, forcing factories to delay production as businesses are ordered to minimise energy usage.

Officials have been looking for ways to combat the price rally as the winter months approach.

Mines have been ordered to expand coal production, while top state-owned energy firms must ensure adequate fuel supplies at all costs.

Local governments have also been taking action, with coal port Qinhuangdao reaching an agreement with miners, power plants and railway operators to cap some supplies costs, according to the state-run Economic Daily.

China's coal inventories stand at 88 million tonnes, enough to last 16 days, according to the NDRC. 

READ MORE:China coal prices hit record highs as early winter chill sets in

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister