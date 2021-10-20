China has pledged to reduce soaring coal prices as it ramps up production to relieve increasing pressure on the country's economy – despite promising to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The world's number two economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter as an energy crisis began to bite, official data showed this week, with electricity shortages and production cuts dragging industrial output.

It comes as Beijing – one of the world's leading polluters – says it will reduce emissions and its reliance on the fossil fuel.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday it was studying measures to intervene in coal prices, which have risen rapidly and hit record highs.

"The current price increase has completely deviated from the fundamentals of supply and demand," it said, pledging to have prices return to a "reasonable range".

It warned authorities would take a "zero tolerance" approach and "severely crack down on" activities like spreading false information or price collusion.

In a separate notice on Tuesday, the NDRC stressed coal mines should aim for more than 12 million tonnes in daily output, with local authorities to ensure production is maximised.

The surging price of coal and supply shortages, both factors behind recent power outages in China, have fanned concerns about global supply chains.