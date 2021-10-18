Jury selection has begun in the trial of three white men charged over the shooting death of a Black jogger in the southern US state of Georgia, a high-profile case that added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbour William Bryan, 52, have been charged with murder and other offences after chasing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and shooting him during a confrontation in February 2020.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said on Monday the jury would consist of 12 jurors and four alternates. Hundreds of potential jurors have received summons to appear and the selection process could take weeks.

"This is a case that has garnered significant attention in this community as well as around the country," Walmsley said. "This is not an easy thing for anybody."

Potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking what they know about the case and what they believe "the facts" to be.

They were also asked if they had watched the graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery that went viral on social media.

BLM protests

Gregory and Travis McMichael followed Arbery in a pickup truck, while Bryan trailed them in his own vehicle and filmed the scene on his cellphone.

After an altercation, Travis McMichael opened fire and killed Arbery with a 12 gauge shotgun.

The three men contend that they mistook the jogger for a burglar active in their coastal neighbourhood of Satilla Shores and invoked a Georgia law allowing ordinary citizens to make arrests.

Local prosecutors, for whom Gregory McMichael, a retired police officer, had worked for a long time, did not make any arrests in the case for nearly three months.

It was only after the video of the shooting was leaked online and shared widely on social media that the case was transferred to state police and the three suspects were arrested and charged.