Clashes between rebels and government forces as well as street killings have left six more dead in India-administered Kashmir, officials said, as the disputed Himalayan region battles a worsening wave of violence.

Two militants from The Resistance Front (TRF) rebel group killed outside the main city of Srinagar, police inspector general Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.

One of them was top rebel commander Umer Mushtaq Khanday, Kumar added.

Hours later, gunmen shot dead a street vendor and a labourer from outside Kashmir in separate shootings, police said.

Two soldiers also died in a "fierce firefight" near the highly militarised ceasefire line between Indian and Pakistani controlled Kashmir, a military statement said.

They had been involved in a week-long hunt for rebels that had already seen seven troops killed in the forested border area of Mendhar.

TRF has claimed seven earlier targeted killings, including three Hindu men and a Sikh woman.

At least 28 people, including nine civilians, have been gunned down in the past two weeks -- the victims of a deadly resurgence in a three-decade-old insurgency in the Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

