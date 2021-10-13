A wildfire raging through southern California coastal mountains is threatening ranches and rural homes and keeping a major highway shut down, as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise the risk of flames.

The Alisal Fire covered more than 57 sq km in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara, and the number of firefighters was nearly doubled to 1,300, with more on the way.

Containment remained at 5 percent.

While the scenic region along the Pacific shoreline is lightly populated, the blaze was a threat to more than 100 homes, ranches, and other buildings, fire officials said on Wednesday.

Reagan ranch under threat

Fire crews were protecting Rancho del Cielo, which was once owned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan and was known as the Western White House during his presidency.

The 278-hectare ranch where Reagan hosted world leaders sits atop the mountain range, above the flames feeding on dense chaparral and grasses.

Based on staff reports from the ranch, the fire was about a half-mile away late on Wednesday morning, but that section of the blaze was not as active as others, said Jessica Jensen, the foundation vice president and chief of staff, in an email to The Associated Press.

"We are thankful that there has been no fire activity on the actual Reagan Ranch property. The Ranch, itself, is still in a very defensible position," Jensen wrote.

The area hadn't burned since 1955, according to Young America's Foundation, which now operates the ranch.

Fire engines were on the ranch property and fire retardant will be sprayed around its structures, the foundation said in a statement. It noted that helicopters have filled up with water from one of the ranch’s two lakes.

"Young America’s Foundation has emergency personnel on site, and our fire suppression systems are tested and ready to go," it said.