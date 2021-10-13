When Daesh was at the height of its reign of terror in Iraq and Syria, the world was shocked by the images coming out of the Sinjar region in Iraq.

Members of the Yazidi minority were killed, tortured, and enslaved by Daesh. While the international community celebrates having freed them, the Yazidi community continues to be exploited by the PKK terror group.

The PKK has entrenched itself in Sinjar and exploits the Yazidis as propaganda shields. For a long time, PKK and its sympathisers would argue that the group enjoys high support among the Yazidis.

However, the recent parliamentary election results in Iraq show quite the opposite.

All three seats of Sinjar's electoral zone were won by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidates, namely Mahma Khalil, Viyan Dakhil, and Majid Shingali. The KDP is the ruling party of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and has strong and positive relations with Turkey. The election preference of the Yazidi people were clearly in favour of the ruling party in northern Iraq, and KRG prime minister Masrour Barzani especially thanked the community for their vote of confidence.

On the other side, the PKK-affiliated political party gained only about 2,000 of the votes.

The election result was contested on the basis of low turnout by the Ezidi Freedom and Democracy Party in Sinjar, which is linked to the PKK and its Yazidi front group named YBS, and the Shia Coordination framework which has ties to Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)-linked parties. However, low voter turnout appears to be a general problem in Iraq’s elections.

Moreover, the results in Sinjar say a lot about the false narrative circulating the region and the Yazidi minority.

Before the massacre by Daesh against the Yazidi people, the KRG was in control over the disputed territory of Sinjar. However, when Daesh entered the region, the PKK sensed a new opportunity. By fighting off Daesh, it could improve its public relations and gain control over the Sinjar Mountains to secure an unofficial link from Iraq to Syria.

After securing the said transport link, the PKK stopped fighting Daesh and formed the YBS. It was the Kurdish Peshmerga forces that pushed Daesh out of the eastern parts of Sinjar and later on, the PMF units cleared the south of Sinjar from Daesh elements.

With these developments, the Sinjar region was effectively divided into three until the Kurdish referendum for independence. After which, the PMF units expelled the Kurdish Peshmerga forces out of Sinjar and allowed the PKK to stay. Soon after, the PKK front group YBS gained an official position in the PMF and started to receive salaries from Baghdad.