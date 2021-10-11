Surfers and swimmers have returned to the waves at a popular Southern California beach that was shut for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into the ocean.

The reopening of Huntington Beach — dubbed "Surf City USA" — came far sooner than many expected after a putrid smell blanketed the coast and blobs of crude began washing ashore.

City and state park officials decided to reopen the shoreline in Huntington Beach after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the ocean.

That was good enough for Andrew Boyack, a 54-year-old commercial photographer, who usually surfs the waves in his hometown three or four times a week but has stayed out since the spill.

"There are lots of guys out so I figure it’s probably alright, and I guess they tested it," Boyack said while rinsing off at an outdoor beach shower.

"It’s exercise. It's like, you know if somebody was a jogger or something. We surf every morning."

Long-term impacts of spill

This surf-loving city of 200,000 people and nearby coastal communities have been reeling from the spill. The ocean has been closed, a popular air show cancelled, fisheries shuttered and local shops have been walloped.

The environmental impact on sensitive wetland habitats has been less severe than initially feared, but advocates say they’re concerned about the long-term impacts of the spill.

Coast Guard officials said a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy that shuttles crude from offshore platforms to the coast leaked at least about 25,000 gallons (95,000 litres) and no more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 litres) of crude oil into the ocean.

The spill was confirmed on October 2, a day after residents reported a petroleum smell in the area. Officials have said the cause remains under investigation and they believe the pipeline was likely damaged by a ship’s anchor several months to a year before it ruptured.

'They cleaned it up really well'