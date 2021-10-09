The Taliban has warned the US not to "destabilise" the government during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, its foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said.

Muttaqi's comments come as the Taliban attempts to re-establish its rule in Afghanistan 20 years after the group was driven out by the US-led invasion.

"We clearly told them that trying to destabilise the government in Afghanistan is good for no one," Muttaqi told the Afghan state news agency Bakhtar after talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"Good relations with Afghanistan are good for everyone.

Nothing should be done to weaken the existing government in Afghanistan which can lead to problems for the people," he said, in a recorded statement translated by AFP.

Muttaqi's remarks came on the first of two days of talks with a US team led by the State Department's Deputy Special Representative Tom West and top USAID humanitarian official Sarah Charles.

He said the US would also help vaccinate Afghans against Covid-19.

No immediate comment on the talks was available from the US side.

"The delegation from US decided that they will cooperate with us in vaccination and will provide human cooperation," Muttaqi said.

He added: "It is being promised that states will have good relations with one another and have patience while Afghanistan is passing through a very tough time, so Afghanistan will come out of this condition with more strength."

The Taliban regained power in August as the United States ended its two-decade occupation with a withdrawal that included a chaotic airlift of foreign residents and Afghans.

