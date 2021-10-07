A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has jolted the Japanese capital Tokyo and surrounding areas, reportedly injuring more than 20 people, but the Japan Meteorological Agency has said there was no tsunami risk.

The quake sent buildings swaying, stranded commuters, knocked products off store shelves and triggered emergency warnings blaring from the phones of local residents, intended to give them time to take shelter.

Initial information from the JMA put the epicentre of the quake in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, and said it struck at 10:41pm (1341 GMT) with a depth of 80 kilometres.

No tsunami alert was issued.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the quake's strength at magnitude 5.9 with a depth of 61 kilometres.

It was one of the strongest temblors to rock Tokyo since the massive 9.0 earthquake and tsunami disaster in 2011 that killed thousands.

Some bullet and local train services were halted as a precaution after the quake. People in Tokyo were seen waiting early on Friday in the Shinagawa station during the suspension of service, while others lined up at taxi stands seeking alternate transportation.

Police and fire authorities said more than 20 people were injured, including a passenger who hit her head when a train came to a sudden halt, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Checks were conducted at regional nuclear plants, and Kyodo said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed there were no abnormalities reported at the facilities.

Several hundred Tokyo homes were also reportedly left without power after the earthquake struck, and Tokyo Fire Department personnel scrambled to fix burst water pipes in the city.

The quake was relatively strong compared to recent quakes in Tokyo, which like much of Japan regularly experiences seismic activity.

Crisis management centre set up