Nazi politician and propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels died 76 years ago after being part of Adolf Hitler's killing machine and enabling the genocide of tens of thousands of Jewish people. But his name continues to be on the list of honorary citizens of Potsdam, a city in eastern Germany.

The city administration confirmed Goebbels' being on the list. It was revealed when the administration staff was compiling a full list of the city’s honorary citizens this summer.

Generally, if a person featured on the list dies, his or her name is taken out immediately. Goebbels has however remained despite him dying on May 1, 1945.

Potsdam, the Brandenburg state capital, has previously revoked the honorary citizenship titles for other high-ranked Nazi members, including Adolf Hitler and interior minister Wilhelm Frick.

It is expected from local authorities to withdraw Goebbels’ name from the list as the city council is set to discuss the issue urgently.

Like Potsdam, the town of Teltow, 25 kilometers east of Potsdam, had forgotten to remove Goebbels from the honorary citizen list. In 2014, Teltow withdrew him from the list when authorities said “lack of knowledge” for the late removal.

Goebbels gained infamy by orchestrating the Nazi propaganda to persuade German citizens to support the regime during the World War II.