Peru's President Pedro Castillo has sworn in Mirtha Vasquez, a left-wing former head of Congress, as prime minister, replacing her predecessor who resigned after two months in the job, as the administration grapples with political instability.

"Today I inform the country that we have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom we thank for his services rendered," said Castillo in a surprise message carried on state television.

Under Peruvian law, the prime minister's resignation automatically triggers that of the entire cabinet.

The move keeps Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist party, on the left of the political spectrum. But it moderates his cabinet overall. Castillo kept center-left Economy Minister Pedro Francke in the role, and named a new energy & mines minister, Eduardo Gonzalez Toro.

Mining is a key industry for Peru, which is the world's second-biggest copper producer after neighbouring Chile. Castillo has said he wants to increase tax revenue from the sector to fund social programs.

Former Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role, but his brash style rattled the opposition-led Congress as investors fretted about the leftist administration.

Vasquez, the new prime minister, served as head of Congress between 2020 and 2021. She is a lawyer and defended Maxima Acuna, a peasant farmer, in a prominent case against Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha gold mine that drew headlines around the world.

Bellido tweeted after the announcement of his resignation that he would fight back and posted a picture of fighting from the movie "Gladiator", a hint at challenges to Castillo ahead.

