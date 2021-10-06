US Supreme Court justices have questioned why the government will not let a suspected high-ranking Al Qaeda figure held at the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay, testify about his torture at the hands of the CIA.

Three of the nine justices pressed US Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher on the subject as the court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in the government's bid to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland examining the treatment of detainee Abu Zubaydah.

Zubaydah, a Palestinian man, captured in 2002 in Pakistan and held by the United States since then without charges, repeatedly underwent waterboarding, a form of simulated drowning widely considered torture.

While the justices, in general, seemed skeptical that Zubaydah's lawyers could overcome the government's national security arguments, some raised the option of Zubaydah testifying himself as an alternative.

'We want a clear answer'

"Why not make the witness available?" asked conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, referring to Zubaydah. "What is the government's objection to the witness testifying to his own treatment and not requiring any addition from the government of any kind?"

Zubaydah's testimony, Gorsuch said, would provide an "off-ramp ... that would obviate the need for any of this."

Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor seemed to agree, with Breyer questioning why Zubaydah remains at Guantanamo.

"I don't understand why he is still there," Breyer said.

"We want a clear answer," Sotomayor added.

Poland 'black site'

Fletcher would not commit on whether Zubaydah could testify but said he could report back to the justices.

Zubaydah's lawyers have said he is not permitted to testify under the conditions of his Guantanamo confinement.

The government is appealing a lower court ruling that CIA contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a US law that lets federal courts enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.

Poland is believed to be the location of a "black site" where the CIA used harsh interrogation techniques against Zubaydah.

Zubaydah waterboarded 83 times in single month

Zubaydah, now 50, has spent 15 years at Guantanamo and is one of 39 detainees still held there.

He lost an eye and underwent waterboarding 83 times in a single month while held by the CIA, US government documents showed.