The World Health Organization has recommended that the world’s first malaria vaccine should be given to children across Africa, in a move officials hope will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease.

Following a meeting of the United Nations health agency's vaccine advisory group, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of “a historic moment.”

"Today, WHO is recommending the broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine," said Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

The recommendation for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunisation, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

READ MORE:The WHO may have been vaccinating children without parental consent

'Imperfect vaccine'

"Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa director.