When I published a report several months ago into the physical and sexual abuse of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention facilities, Dov Hikind, a former New York Assemblyman and self-described “staunch supporter of Israel,” publicly accused me of promoting an “anti-Jewish blood libel.”

This is a mere and minor snapshot of the territory journalists and editors tread, and the baseless but vicious smear attacks they encounter, whenever they cast a critical eye over Israel’s conduct in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A newly published book by veteran Australian journalist and editor John Lyons, titled Dateline Jerusalem: Journalism’s Toughest Assignment, provides a rare inside look at the pressure and threats journalists and editors alike are forced to endure at the hands of right-wing supporters of Israel, or what is loosely described as the “Israel Lobby.”

Having served previously as editor for the Sydney Morning Herald, and Middle East correspondent for The Australian, Lyons currently heads ABC News’ investigative journalism division, where he won his country’s most prestigious journalism award in 2014 for Stone Cold Justice, which exposed Israeli human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories.

Lyons recounts how in preparing for the story that would later win him a Walkley Award, he knew Israeli supporters “well enough to understand…it would unleash a propaganda fatwa” against him.

“I knew that if I reported the truth about the treatment of Palestinian children in the West Bank, I would be the target of a backlash which would be tough, nasty and prolonged. I knew that the report would not encourage a debate about the central theme of the story — whether it was fair that in the West Bank there is one law for Jewish children and one for Palestinian children — but rather a round of attacks on me,” he writes.

Lyons says he has not only been called an anti-Semite, but also “Goebbels” and propagandist for Hamas, a smear the right-leaning The Australian used against me when it accused my editors at the Sydney Morning Herald of giving a “stage to a Hamas defender.”

“Anyone who thinks this…doesn’t have a chilling effect is kidding themselves. I have seen its effect in the years of hesitancy on the part of editors and trepidation about any story which may show Israel in a negative light,” observes Lyons.

He contends editors view even mildly critical stories of Israel to be “more trouble than it’s worth," which not only robs the Australian public of objective information about Israel and its occupation of the Palestinian territories, but also denies them the ability to “evaluate or question Australia’s voting for Israel at the United Nations, no matter the issue, or if Australia’s continued support of Israel’s 54-year occupation meets our values and interests."

Is it any wonder Australia is the only Western democracy to vote lockstep with the US in blocking every UN resolution and ICC investigation meant to investigate, condemn or sanction Israel’s violations of human rights and international law in the Palestinian territories?

Most probably not!

Where the word 'Palestine' is forbidden