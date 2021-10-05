WORLD
5 MIN READ
Blinken meets Macron as US and France try to put AUKUS fiasco behind
US Secretary of State and French President hold talks to explore potential cooperation in Indo-Pacific region.
Blinken meets Macron as US and France try to put AUKUS fiasco behind
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours an exhibit on the Marshall Plan at the OECD's headquarters, in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. / Reuters
October 5, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Tuesday to explore potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas as the Biden administration moved to repair damage caused to relations by excluding France from a new security initiative.

A senior US State Department official said the two discussed possible joint projects that could be announced by Macron and President Joe Biden when they meet later this month at a date and venue that has yet to be decided. 

The official didn't elaborate on what those projects might be.

The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks between Macron and Blinken at the Elysee Palace that had not appeared on Blinken's official schedule for the day.

The roughly 40-minute, one-on-one meeting came amid French demands for the US to restore trust that was ruptured with last month's announcement of a three-way Indo-Pacific agreement between Australia, Britain and the US, known as AUKUS.

"Stab in the back"

US officials have acknowledged that the announcement was handled poorly and could have benefitted from coordination with France and other members of the European Union, all of which were excluded. And, while they have also signaled a desire to make amends, they have suggested France’s rage is an overreaction.

READ MORE:France says US torpedoed its submarine deal with Australia

France responded with fury to the announcement that also scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine contract it had with Australia, and briefly recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented display of pique.

French officials called it a stab in the back by allies and expressed disappointment that it had happened after Biden had proclaimed “America is back” and pledged to restore and value trans-Atlantic relations that had soured during the Trump administration.

The French have said repeatedly it will take much time and work to overcome the rift and that the incident underscores the need for Europe to develop its own security and defense plans as well as adopting a European strategy to counter growing challenges from China.

READ MORE:EU rallies behind France as tensions rock Western alliance over subs deal

Recommended

Blinken in Paris

Blinken is in the French capital for a two-day international economic conference that has been overshadowed by the AUKUS controversy that erupted on September 15 with the announcement of the project.

Ahead of his visit, his second to France as secretary of state but first since the rupture, Blinken met on Friday with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne on his return to Washington after having been recalled to Paris by Macron.

Blinken, a fluent French speaker who grew up and went to high school in Paris, has expressed disappointment that the France has reacted so harshly to AUKUS. 

He and others have suggested some degree of French anger is related to domestic French politics and the shifting dynamics within the EU, which will soon see Angela Merkel depart as the leader of Germany after 16 years in power.

READ MORE:Can France rely on allies for support against Washington?

Blinken's visit follows a September 22 phone call between Biden and Macron, who have agreed to try to calm matters.

The ostensible reason for Blinken’s trip to France, which had been planned well before the AUKUS ruckus, is to co-chair a ministerial meeting of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday and Wednesday about climate change and security.

Former Secretary of State and current US climate envoy John Kerry is also attending the OECD talks, which are taking place just weeks before the next UN-backed international conference on climate, in Glasgow, Scotland.

READ MORE: AUKUS pact: France needs to accept new reality if it wants to compete

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar