An unprecedented group of 700 migrants have tried to cross the fence into Spain's Melilla enclave overnight but were rebuffed by Moroccan border forces, a Spanish official said.

"There were about 700 people who tried to reach the border fence," a spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Melilla told AFP on Friday.

None of the group, all of whom were from sub-Saharan Africa, were able to cross thanks to coordination between the Spanish and Moroccan security forces, the spokesman said.

Although hundreds of people had tried to cross the fence before now, "we haven't seen a number like 700 before", he said, describing their efforts to reach the fence as "very well-coordinated".

"It was very well organised, they were trying to reach different points of the border fence at the same time, to split up the security forces who were trying to stop them," he said, describing the approach as "relatively new".

"There are those who lead, those who split off and those who act as scouts, in other words everything is perfectly coordinated and planned."

