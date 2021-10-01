A powerful typhoon has pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains.

The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.

Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometres (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended on Friday.

Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled.