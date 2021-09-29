The number of minke whales killed by Norwegian whalers has hit the highest number in the last five years, prompting criticism from environmental campaigners.

Norwegian whalers have killed at least 570 minke whales during the 2021 season, according to the wildlife charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

503 minke whales were killed last year.

“Killing hundreds of minke whales is utterly inexcusable, especially given the essential role they play in our oceans," said Vanessa Williams-Grey, policy manager at the charity.

“Whales are our allies in the battle against climate change.”

“Coming only days after the record slaughter of dolphins off the Faroe Islands and in the midst of the climate and species extinction crises, as well as a global pandemic, it is shameful,” she added.

Because of the way they eat, defecate, migrate and dive, whales help maintain a healthy marine ecosystem which stores carbon.

Despite dwindling public appetite and strong international criticism, Norwegian whalers have continued to commercially slaughter whales.