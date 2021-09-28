France's defence minister has defended her country's role in Mali and accused the military junta of hypocrisy, bad faith, and wanting to delay a transition to democracy after the African country's prime minister said Paris was abandoning it.

"The objective (of Mali) is not to keep the commitments made vis-a-vis the international community," France's minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, said on Tuesday.

"I have the impression that the date (for the election) doesn't suit them perfectly, and that they want to prolong things. But from wanting that to wiping your feet on the blood of French soldiers, it's unacceptable," she said, referring to the death of a French soldier in Mali last week.

Relations between France and its former colony have soured since Paris said in June it would reshape its 5,000-strong counterterrorism mission in the region and the junta began talks to bring Russian mercenaries into the country.

Mali 'will never be ungrateful'

Speaking to state television ORTM and other media after returning to Bamako, Mali's interim prime minister, Choguel Maiga, said he did not want to comment on France's accusations at this stage.

But he added: "the Malian people have never been and will never be ungrateful."

Mali's progress back to democracy following the August 2020 overthrow of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is being closely monitored in a region that has experienced four coups in 13 months, two of them in Mali.

Mali's military leaders agreed to an 18-month transition that would culminate with presidential and legislative elections on February 27, 2022, but on Sunday Maiga said that date could be postponed.