Palestinian citizens of Israel are seeking to raise awareness about the spiralling rate of violent crime in their communities, using the hashtag “Arab lives matter” but unlike a similar campaign in the United States, they have called for more policing, not less.

The Palestinian minority, which makes up around 20 percent of Israel's population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years, with a rate in killings that far exceeds its share of the population and is driven by criminal gangs and family disputes.

Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Palestinians.

Israeli officials have touted a number of initiatives in recent years, including larger budgets for law enforcement in Palestinian communities, but police say community leaders could do more to help them.

At least 88 Palestinian citizens have been killed in Israel so far this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives, an Israeli civil society organisation fostering Jewish-Palestinian coexistence.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged last month, that, after years of neglect his newly inaugurated government would combat violent crime plaguing Palestinian communities.

That was one of the top demands of a small Arab party that made history by joining his narrow coalition.

'Inspiration is from the Black Lives Matter movement'

After another two people were killed in Palestinian towns last week, blogger Sheren Falah Saab tweeted “#Arab_lives_matter” in Hebrew with the aim of opening a dialogue with Israel's Jewish majority.

“The inspiration is from the Black Lives Matter movement, but it’s important to note that the violence in Arab society in Israel is not brought on by the police or law enforcement, it’s between Arabs,” she said.

“It’s important to say there’s neglect and lack of enforcement by the police, and lack of follow-up when murders are committed,” she added.

Saab's statement went viral on social media.