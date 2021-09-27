Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear programme and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The UN ambassador for Iran, which has denied seeking a nuclear bomb, rejected Bennett's speech on Monday as "full of lies."

In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran sought to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella" and urged a more concerted international effort to halt Iran's nuclear activities.

But he also hinted at the potential for Israel to act on its own against Iran, something it has repeatedly threatened.

"Iran's nuclear programme has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning," Bennett said. "Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

Indirect US-Iran talks in Vienna

Bennett, a far-right politician who opposes Palestinian statehood, also drew an angry Palestinian reaction after he failed to mention the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bennett, who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June, wants US President Joe Biden to harden his stance against Iran, Israel's regional archfoe.

He opposes US efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2018.

Indirect US-Iran talks in Vienna have stalled as Washington awaits the next move by Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi.

Bennett struck a less combative tone at the United Nations than Netanyahu, who often relied on props to dramatise his accusations against Iran, an approach that critics derided as political stunts.

But Bennett has been just as adamant as Netanyahu was in pledging to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran, which Israel views as an existential threat, from building a nuclear weapon.

"Iran's nuclear weapons programme is at a critical point. All red lines have been crossed," Bennett said.

He called for international action. "If we put our heads to it, if we're serious about stopping it, if we use our resourcefulness, we can prevail," Bennett said.