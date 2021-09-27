Children are frequent consumers of social media. As active users of platforms like TikTok, they are exposed to a variety of content on a daily basis. Naturally, the content they view shapes their thoughts, beliefs, and behaviours.

Social media is a useful tool to spread information and awareness, but it is also a hotbed of misinformation and disinformation.

A recent investigation by NewsGuard found that children who opened a TikTok account were almost immediately exposed to considerable amounts of false information about Covid-19 vaccines.

The investigation involved nine participants of different nationalities aged from 9 to 17. They were split into two groups: “low-engagement” and “high-engagement”. The participants signed up to the platform with no distinctive information other than an email address and began scrolling for 45 minutes while their screens were being recorded.

The four participants in the low-engagement group were instructed not to engage in activities such as liking, following, searching for content or clicking hashtags. This would ensure that the app’s algorithm did not present tailored content.

On the other hand, five participants assigned to the “high-engagement” group were asked to interact with posts about Covid-19 without searching for the topic or following accounts. The group was also asked to like posts that included misinformation.

By examining the screen recordings, NewsGuard found that within 35 minutes, 8 out of 9 children were exposed to misinformation about Covid-19 while 6 were exposed to misinformation directly about Covid-19 vaccines.

The low-engagement group saw a total of 10 posts that included misinformation about Covid-19 despite showing no particular interest on the topic, while the number was 22 for the high-engagement group that showed some interest.

The content they were exposed to included claims and conspiracies such as Covid-19 vaccines being lethal or fake and their side-effects being concealed, or Covid-19 being a scheme for population control and reduction, along with false or unproven treatment methods and false claims about immunity.

A considerable shortcoming of the app was that even when such content was presented satirically, there was no indication of the content having humour purposes except an occasional hashtag placed by the users.

Moreover, among the nine participants, only the German speaking participant saw warnings on videos that contained misinformation. The warning appeared as a banner that read “Attention: Video has been flagged for unverified content.”

For other participants, videos occasionally included a label that read “Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines,” with a link that redirected to the informative pages of local health authorities.