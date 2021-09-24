Residents of a Hazara-dominated farming community in central Afghanistan have said they have been ordered out of their homes by Taliban fighters doing the bidding of Pashtun landlords who want to seize their crops and stores.

It comes as the Afghan Taliban's new defence minister issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters, warning such actions will not be tolerated.

Mohammad Mohaqeq, a Hazara political leader exiled since the Taliban takeover last month, raised the alarm earlier this week in a letter published on social media.

He alleged that more than 800 families had been ordered out of their homes in a remote district straddling the provinces of Daykundi and Uruzgan, southwest of Kabul.

Locals contacted by the AFP news agency have confirmed the report and pleaded with authorities to help them.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban about the evictions.

Hazaras are mostly a Shia ethnic minority.

In the last two decades, they have been targeted in particular by the Taliban and Daesh militants, who consider them heretics.

'A verdict without a trial'

One local elder told AFP that Taliban fighters in pick-up trucks descended on Gizab district and ordered people out, saying they were living there illegally.

Residents were struggling to find anyone to help them, he alleged.