With an announcement on social media, Tunisian President Kais Saied declared he would begin ruling by decree, plunging the country further down the path of one-man rule.

No public or television appearances were made by Saied, an indication of the growing confidence in wielding his newfound powers.

In addition to further extending the suspension of parliament and stripping MPs of their salaries, Saied announced that he would be taking on legislative and executive powers despite explicit constitutional prohibitions.

"[The] announcements make it clear and obvious that this is a coup against democracy and the constitution," declared Radwan Masmoudi, President of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy in Washington DC.

"The declarations are clearly illegal and unconstitutional, and I believe there will be mounting opposition to this illegal coup," he added, speaking to TRT World.

Two months since Saied activated Article 80 of the constitution, giving himself sweeping powers under the guise of saving the country from increasing political polarisation, he has offered little to no plan on a return to parliamentary democracy.

Critics of Saied have warned for months that Saied's power grab was the plan from the very beginning.

Now, as part of the late-night declaration Saied also announced that he will hand-select a committee that will amend the constitution as he sees fit.

After years of painstaking negotiation, the Tunisian parliament almost overwhelmingly approved the Tunisian constitution in 2014.

"All democrats in Tunisia and around the globe must clearly condemn this coup," warns Masmoudi adding that, "the so-called government [Saied] wants to appoint must be deemed illegal and therefore, illegitimate."

Tunisia's security apparatus has largely stood by Saied, ultimately strengthening his political hand and leaving democratically elected parties in the country hesitant about a potential crackdown.