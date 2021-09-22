The United Nations has said the Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers since last month, have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former UN ambassador and are asking to speak at the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders that began on Tuesday.

The question now facing UN officials comes about a month after the Taliban swept to power as the US prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of August.

The Taliban stunned the world by taking territory with surprising speed and little resistance from the US-trained Afghan military. The Western-backed government collapsed.

Representative dilemma

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a communication on September 15 from the currently accredited Afghan Ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, with the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the assembly’s 76th annual session.

Five days later, Guterres received another communication with the letterhead “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” signed by “Ameer Khan Muttaqi” as “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” requesting to participate in the UN gathering of world leaders.