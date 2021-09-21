Turkey, a bridge between the Middle East and Europe, is the most preferred transit route for migrants and refugees from the Middle East. Its unique geopolitical position makes the country a crucial part of the migrant and refugee flow from the turbulent region.

The Middle East is home to one of the worst conflicts of the decade in Syria and not too far from the region is Afghanistan, another conflict zone. While Syria is the top first, Afghanistan is the third refugee origin country in the world according to UNHCR data, and the outflow of migrants and refugees from the region is not expected to drop anytime soon.

With the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the world waits in anticipation for Afghans trying to leave the country once the Taliban loosens its grip on the country’s borders. It is feared that the outflow will escalate into a new migration crisis.

Turkey’s geopolitical and strategic importance in this matter makes the country a critical aspect of the EU’s migration policy despite not being an EU member country. Turkey, a candidate country of the EU since 1999, has been in close cooperation with the EU for the control of migrant and refugee flow from the East.

With the Turkey-EU Agreement of 18 March 2016, also known as the EU-Turkey Statement, Turkey shouldered a substantial part of the refugee inflow that crippled Europe during the European refugee crisis.

As per the obligations of the agreement, Turkey housed over four million Syrian refugees, many of whom were on the way to Europe while the rest chose Turkey as their destination country.

How the EU violates the migration policy

According to the agreement, the EU was to reciprocate by extending aid to the refugees in Turkey and supporting Turkey with efforts to strengthen the country’s means to battle the refugee crisis mainly through funding and building institutional capacity. The agreement served to decrease irregular immigration and increased the quality of help toward migrants.

The EU had also promised Turkey to update the Customs Union, lift the visa requirement for Turkish citizens travelling to the Schengen Area, and facilitate Turkey’s accession process within the scope of the agreement.