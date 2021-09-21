China’s one of the biggest real estate developers Evergrande’s struggle to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt has pushed the global financial system into a cycle of uncertainty.

As the Evergrande crisis sweeps through global markets, the price of Bitcoin has dipped nine percent to less than $42,669 while Etherium, another strong cryptocurrency, dropped almost 10 percent to $2,940 on Monday.

Bitcoin and Etherium marked each of their lowest prices since August while the value of the global cryptocurrencies has lost $250 billion.

The concerns of a potential huge debt default in China sparked a widespread market sell-off.

Not only digital markets, but also traditional stock markets were affected from the ongoing risk of failure of Chinese real estate giant.

On Monday, the US’s Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their biggest daily percentage drops since May.

American technology giants, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Tesla, were among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

On the other hand, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange posted on Tuesday its largest one-day decrease, 2.17 percent, in the last three months while Chinese markets were closed for a national holiday.

Especially, the market value of the Japanese companies with operations in China has declined more, such as Hitachi Construction Machinery losing over five percent of its value.

When it comes to gold, its prices recovered on Monday from a more than one-month low of $1,741.86 as concerns over the fallout from property developer Evergrande’s solvency issues spooked stock markets worldwide and drove investors to safe-haven assets.

The uncertainty of the situation of the Chinese giant fuels fear for the global financial actors as Chinese regulators have not yet said what they might do about Evergrande Group.

It is expected from Beijing to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts, but any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.