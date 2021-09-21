Shocking images of US border patrol agents in Texas violently rounding up Haitian migrants on horseback has stirred criticism of President Joe Biden and his administration’s harsh crackdown at the southern border.

In what is turning out to be one of America's swiftest mass expulsions in decades, more than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have already been removed from an encampment at the Texas border town of Del Rio.

The past few weeks have seen more than 14,000 migrants gather in a huge makeshift camp under a bridge in squalid conditions hoping to be granted asylum status to remain in the US.

A substantial number of Hiatian migrants coming via Mexico had originally fled to Chile or Brazil following the 2010 earthquake. A more recent group of Haitians have sought refuge after the devasting August earthquake and assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July.

I’m scared,” said Gary Monplaisir, a 26-year-old Haitian man, who traveled from Chile to the US border with his wife and 5-year-old daughter. “I don’t have a plan.”

Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the border crisis a “challenging and heartbreaking situation,” before he issued a warning: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”

Many migrants are arriving at the border in part because the pandemic has made opportunities limited in their countries of origin and are counting on a more compassionate Biden government.

But those betting on a soft-hearted Biden are likely to be disappointed, as his administration has maintained and defended some of the harshest Trump-era provisions. While the US designated Haiti for temporary protected status four months ago – and extended and expanded it only five weeks ago – 320 people have been expelled back to Haiti in the last 24 hours.

The expectation is that most of the 14,000 plus migrants at the border will be rounded up and repatriated over the coming days.

An ally or oppressor?

While the Trump administration couched their border policies in xenophobic fearmongering, Biden, despite promising a different approach during his election campaign, has so not been substantively different.

Much like former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Biden has often employed liberal language (America as a “nation of immigrants”) to provide cover for what is essentially a bipartisan anti-immigrant consensus.

In doing so, Biden has arguably created the worst of all worlds: his softer rhetoric has encouraged hope for migrants who make the long trek, only to face the same hardline policies they would have met under Trump.