Efforts to restart talks aimed at bringing the United States and Iran fully back into the fold of the 2015 nuclear deal met a brick wall last week as Washington and its allies continued to pressure Iran to give the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, answers on details which Iran feels are designed to put it at a disadvantage at the talks.

On Thursday Iran dismissed the IAEA's work as "unprofessional" and "unfair" and accused the IAEA Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, of “politicising” what should be technical inspections.

“Since Grossi took office, the UN nuclear watchdog has been trying to politicise the case,” official news agency ILNA said, “that has nothing to do with the IAEA obligations.”

Iran became critical after the opening remarks by the IAEA chief expressing deep concern about lack of clarity on “four locations in Iran not declared to the agency” and “inadequate explanation for the presence of nuclear material particles in locations the IAEA had visited.”

Two days earlier Grossi had gone to Tehran and met his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Eslami, at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). In their joint statement they had “reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust” and Eslami accepted to hold further talks in Vienna this week.

The European Union’s deputy Secretary General, Enrique Mora, tweeted that the statement gave “space for diplomacy.” And the Russian ambassador to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the visit “eased tension.”

So on a positive note, as the IAEA Board of Governors convened on Monday last week its key members namely the United States, UK, Germany, France and Russia, who are also signatories to Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA, decided not to push for a resolution against Iran, hoping this would encourage Iran to be more constructive.

Since 23 February when Iran blocked monitoring, the IAEA has been increasingly concerned over Iran’s nuclear activities and hoped to persuade Iran to return to stalled talks for the full implementation of the 2015 deal that former US President Donald Trump broke off in 2018.

Additionally the IAEA Board of Governors was keen to test the approach of Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, who had said “non-constructive action” would disrupt future negotiations on the JCPOA.

On Tuesday Iranian hardline press reminded Grossi of Iran’s parliamentary bill of December 2020, which required AEOI to “raise uranium enrichment levels to 20% and install advanced centrifuges." The hardline Vatan Emruz newspaper accused Grossi of “finding excuses for blaming Iran to give the Americans an advantage in any future talks.”