Norway will send part of its fleet of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine "as soon as possible", indicating perhaps late March, its defence minister said.

Norway was among several European countries that promised last week to deliver the tanks long sought by Ukraine in its battle against Russian forces, after Berlin gave its blessing despite fears of retaliation by Moscow.

The country has 36 Leopard 2 tanks, but has not said how many it will provide to Kiev. "We haven't yet determined the number," Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Norway and other countries that have purchased Leopard tanks need Berlin's approval if they want to transfer them to another country.

1716GMT - Fighter jets for Ukraine ‘not excluded in principle’ - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he would not rule out the delivery of fighter planes to Ukraine but warned against the risk of escalation in the conflict.

"Nothing is excluded in principle," Macron said after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when asked about the possibility of sending jets to Kiev as it battles Russian forces.

But Macron set out a series of "criteria" before making any decision, as Ukraine steps up calls for more advanced weapons from the West just days after its allies pledged to deliver tanks.

These included that Ukraine must first make the request, that any arms would "not be escalatory" and that they would "not be likely to hit Russian soil but purely to aid the resistance effort".

Macron added that any arms delivery "must not weaken the capacity of the French armed forces."

The French president added that the Ukrainians "are not making this request at the moment for fighter jets."

It' s important that we coordinate closely with our partners, so that this aid makes a real difference for Ukraine. - Bjorn Arild Gram, Norwegian Defence Minister

1700GMT - Ukraine officials, lawmakers banned from travelling abroad

The Ukrainian government has banned senior public servants and lawmakers including women from travelling abroad during the war with Russia.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine's border guard service, said that the measure - adopted last week - had entered force. "They can now only leave as part of a work mission," he said.

Under the new measure, senior officials will only be able to travel abroad if they are visiting their children, or in the event of medical treatment or following the death of a loved one, said Demchenko.

1655GMT - 5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move

Fighting remained largely deadlocked in eastern Ukraine where Russian shelling killed five civilians over the past day, according to Ukrainian officials, as the warring sides sized up their needs for renewed military pushes expected in coming weeks.

The casualties included a woman who was killed and three others who were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northeast, regional Gov. Oleh Syniyehubov said.

1630GMT - Israel: Kiev embassy back to full activity in weeks

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that an Israeli embassy in Kiev would return to full capacity in coming weeks and that he would soon be the first minister from the Middle East to visit the Ukrainian capital.

Cohen was speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to Israel.

1540GMT - British tanks to arrive on Ukraine's front lines 'this side of summer' - defence minister

Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine will be on the front line before summer, defence minister Ben Wallace said, without giving an exact timetable.

Asked in parliament when the 14 Challenger tanks it has agreed to supply would be deployed onto the battlefield, Wallace said: "It'll be this side of the summer, or May - it'll be probably towards Easter time."

He said security reasons prevented him from setting out the timetable of training for Ukrainian forces on using the tanks, but that it would begin with instruction on operation of individual vehicles before progressing to how to fight in formation.

1540GMT - Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine - Croatian president

Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, will never again be part of Ukraine, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said in remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kiev.

A vocal critic of Western policy in Ukraine, Milanovic has said he does not want his country, the EU's newest member state, to face what he has called potentially disastrous consequences over the 11-month-old war in Ukraine.

What the West is doing about Ukraine "is deeply immoral because there is no solution (to the war)," Milanovic told reporters during a visit to military barracks in the eastern town of Petrinja, referring to Western military support for Kiev.

He added that the arrival of German tanks in Ukraine would only serve to drive Russia closer to China.

1515GMT - France and Australia to cooperate on shells for Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to manufacture "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, the first joint high-level talks since Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States two years ago.

1350GMT - Kiev denies Russian advance near Donetsk's Vugledar

A Moscow proxy official said Monday that Russian forces were advancing near Vugledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, which is the epicentre of fighting in Ukraine, but Kiev denied the claim.

A Ukrainian military spokesman in charge of the area said that Russia's attacks were unsuccessful.

"The enemy was hit by... firearms and artillery. The enemy had no success and retreated," said Yevgen Yerin, adding that Ukraine's forces didn't lose their positions.

1330GMT - New US ambassador to Russia heckled by pro-Kremlin protesters

The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has ben heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-US slogans as she entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials.

The group held hand-painted placards carrying messages criticising Washington, one of which read "Your tanks are killing civilians". Russia accuses Washington of engaging in a proxy war with Moscow.

Tracy arrived in Moscow last week, taking up her post amid high tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine and US support for Ukraine including President Joe Biden's recent decision to provide advanced battle tanks.

1300GMT - Ukraine's corn area could fall by up to 35%

The area sown to corn in Ukraine could fall by 30 percent to 35 percent in 2023 because of a shortage of money for farmers and electricity blackouts, the Ukrainian agriculture producers union has said.

Denys Marchuk, deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told Ukrainian television that about 20 percent of corn from the 2022 harvest was still in fields, and drying the product would be a huge expense even if it is harvested.

He said the corn price inside the country was relatively low and farmers cannot get back the invested funds. "It is very important for us to understand what farmers will sow in spring and the fact that corn stays in the fields guarantees that we may have 30-35 percent less area under corn (in 2023)," he added.

1300GMT - Number of Ukrainians to enter Poland since war began tops 9.5M

The number of Ukrainians who have crossed into Poland since the war with Russia began has exceeded 9.5 million by a full 13,000, the Polish Border Guards said in a tweet.

Some 22,700 people arrived from Ukraine on Sunday alone, while about 7.66 million Ukrainians have exited Poland in this period, it added.

According to the latest UN data, the number of registered Ukrainian refugees in Poland currently stands at around 1.56 million.

1030 GMT - Deadly Russian shelling hit Ukraine's Kherson: Kharkiv

Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson has left at least three people dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while a strike on Kharkiv killed one person, according to the regional governor.

"Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day," Zelenskyy said in his evening address. "Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead."

In eastern Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, the governor of the regional military administration said a Russian strike hit "a four-storey residential building".

"Three victims received minor injuries. Unfortunately, an elderly woman died... The building was partially destroyed," Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

1030 GMT - Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear

A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany have donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters.