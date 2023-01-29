WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead in southwest Pakistan after bus falls into ravine
The vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was traveling from Quetta to Karachi.
Dozens dead in southwest Pakistan after bus falls into ravine
A couple people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive.
January 29, 2023

At least 40 people have been killed after passenger coach fell into ravine in southwest Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Lasbela town of southwestern Balochistan province, located some 116 kilometres (72 miles) from the country's commercial capital Karachi.

Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Hamza Anjum told reporters that the ill-fated vehicle with 48 passengers on board was on its way from the provincial capital Quetta to Karachi.

The speeding vehicle, he said, first crashed into the pillar of a bridge while negotiating a U-turn, subsequently fell into a ravine, and then caught fire.

Recommended

At least three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, Anjum said, fearing a further increase in casualties.

Over 20 bodies have been recovered and shifted to a local hospital, multiple media outlets reported quoting rescue workers.

The official added that a rescue operation is underway to pull the remaining bodies and injured. 

READ MORE: More than a dozen dead as bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo