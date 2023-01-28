WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
Israelis flock to Tel Aviv and other cities to protest against judicial reform plans by PM Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government that protesters say will threaten democracy and promote corruption.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
Netanyahu government plans have sparked fierce debate in Israel, prompting large weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities. / Reuters
January 28, 2023

Critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government have continued their protests in Israel, with thousands turning out in Tel Aviv and other cities to oppose the controversial judicial reform plan that aims to give politicians more control over the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators on Saturday also observed a minute of silence for those killed on Friday in occupied West Bank.

A gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in Neve Yaakov, an illegal Jewish settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed Palestinian territory.

The attack heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed, a day after the Israeli raid in the West Bank left 10 Palestinians dead. 

Thousands gathered near the President Isaac Herzog's house in Jerusalem to protest the government's judicial overhaul, Haaretz reported. 

The plans have sparked fierce debate in Israel, prompting large weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities with more than 100,000 protesters attending last week's demonstration.

Recommended

Threat to democracy 

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their fourth week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say the future of Israeli democracy is at stake if the plans, which would tighten government control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to review government decisions, go through.

As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo