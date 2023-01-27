Greece's government has survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition over a long-running wiretap scandal in which top officials were targeted by state intelligence for months.

The censure motion on Friday was defeated by not a very big margin – 156 votes to 143 – parliament vice chairman Haralambos Athanassiou told the chamber after an official count.

Leftist former PM Alexis Tsipras had called for the no-confidence vote on Wednesday, calling Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the "mastermind and leader" behind a "criminal network" that had wiretapped officials' phones.

Mitsotakis insisted the wiretaps cited by Tsipras had been approved by a prosecutor at the state intelligence agency, and were thus legal, without providing more details.

"The (monitoring) was legal, we need to clarify this," the PM said.

The wiretapping scandal broke out in earnest in August, when a top government aide and the head of the country’s intelligence agency resigned following revelations that a Socialist politician who was later elected as head of Greece’s third largest party had been under telephone surveillance.

Allegations that other senior officials, journalists and cabinet members had also been targeted with spyware that can snoop on cell phone calls, stored contacts and data, and access devices’ microphones and cameras prompted a judicial investigation.

The government has denied any wrongdoing or knowingly wiretapping anyone.