German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s hesitance to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine was partly in line with a rising anti-American narrative in Germany.

The general view of the Germans on the street is that the Ukraine war has greatly benefited the US military-industrial complex and put Europe on a path of steep economic decline.

The US’s relevance in Europe has long been threatened by European countries cosying up to Russia through gas, coal and oil supply and Russia’s billions flowing into European markets.

Many in Germany believe that escalating the war in Ukraine serves to resurrect US influence in the region. Suddenly, several US military bases, previously lying idle, have sprung into action – the US’s relevance in the region has increased.

Scholz, who already heads a three-way coalition government, is weak at home and now likely to stand isolated even in Europe.

Berlin wants to lead an independent foreign policy, and Scholz is even happy to leave the French behind when it comes to German economic prosperity, his solo trip to China is a case in point.

However, Scholz has to tread a fine line with Ukraine and Russia.

At home, he has faced severe political opposition from both the right and left to further the cause of the Ukrainian war or provide heavy weapons to the Ukrainians.

Some politicians from the far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party, known for their pro-Russia stance, even visited the Russian-controlled Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. These politicians are well-known for their backing of maintaining good German-Russian relations, including scrapping sanctions against Russia – their party has been gaining electoral leverage in Germany.

While on the left, former Left Party chief Oskar Lafontaine has become the leading voice in opposing German inclusion in the Ukraine war. His latest book Ami, it’s time to go, calls on the US to leave the region. ‘Ami’ is a derogatory term for Americans.

He is highly critical of American military presence in Germany and the policies on NATO, which he says is impossible to regard as a defence organisation and only can be described as a tool for American geopolitical interests.

Lafontaine has gone to the extent of saying that his country’s military aid to Ukraine shows how Germany is not an independent country but a vassal of the US. He argues that Europe needs to break with its submission to American interests and pave its own way.