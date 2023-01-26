WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Boluarte
Motion against Dina Boluarte, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support ousted leader Pedro Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.
Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Boluarte
Residents hold a protest against the government of President Dina Boluarte and to demand her resignation, in Puno, Peru. / AFP
January 26, 2023

A group of Peruvian lawmakers have submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters news agency, citing "permanent moral incapacity".

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former president Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

The motion, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.

It comes as thousands of Peruvians from Andean regions, many in traditional dress, marched in central Lima on Tuesday chanting "Dina assassin," blaming her for the deaths of more than 50 people, mainly demonstrators, since protests broke out last month.

READ MORE:Food, fuel shortages hit Peru as anti-Boluarte protests continue

Recommended

Many Peruvians remain angry at the ouster of former president Castillo, who was arrested on December 7 after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Protests broke out almost immediately, largely fuelled by anger in poor rural regions in the south where inhabitants — mainly Indigenous — felt that Castillo represented their interests rather than those of the Lima elites.

Demonstrators have kept up weeks of protests and road blocks and are also demanding the dissolution of Congress and the rewriting of the constitution.

Boluarte has apologised several times for those killed in the protests but rules out resigning.

READ MORE:Pellets and stones fly in Lima as Peru's Boluarte calls for talks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo