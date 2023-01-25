Shortages in Peru of basic products, including increasingly expensive fuel and food, have continued to mount with over a month of anti-government demonstrations showing no end in sight.

Dozens of roadblocks are hindering freight deliveries to the country's south, where protests have been most intense since the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo in early December.

Rallies demanding the resignation of his successor, President Dina Boluarte, have repeatedly turned violent, with more than 50 dying in clashes between security forces and protesters.

Although poorer southern regions have fuelled the anti-government movement, thousands of villagers have also travelled to the capital Lima, where violent clashes on Tuesday resulted in injuries and arrests.

Liquified petroleum gas [LPG] — the most popular fuel for vehicles and homes in Peru — has become increasingly hard to find in the southern regions of Arequipa, Tacuna and Puno.

All three are relatively poor with large Indigenous populations, with protesters from the regions claiming abandonment and discrimination by officials in Lima.

"I've already been told there's no more LPG in Arequipa," Alexander Cornejo, a national taxi driver representative, told the RPP radio station.

Some 7,000 taxi drivers in the region have been affected by the scarcity.

In the city of Puno, where some of the worst violence has occurred since December 7, prices of basic food items such as potatoes and tomatoes have tripled.

Peru's Transportation Ministry reported on Wednesday that 85 roadblocks remained throughout the country.

"Vegetables and fruit prices have gone up. Everything has increased, I think the vehicles that supply us should [be allowed to] pass," Jacqueline Flores told the AFP news agency in Puno.

Major disruptions

The Amazonian region of Madre de Dios, on Peru's border with Brazil and Bolivia, reported food and fuel shortages after protesters blocked the major Interoceanica Sur highway.