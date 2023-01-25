Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine (UWSM) in Seattle report that the breast cancer vaccine they have been working for over the past 20 years was effective, generating a strong immune response to an aggressive tumour protein.

They published their findings in the JAMA Oncology journal recently, and revealed the results of the phase I human trials of the vaccine they came up with.

Why is breast cancer research important?

The World Health Organization notes that while breast cancer can be treated effectively, especially when diagnosed early, it is quite a widespread disease: “As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.”

The National Breast Cancer Foundation, a charity based in the United States, estimates the number of deaths from breast cancer in the US at 43,550 women and 530 men in 2022 (men also are susceptible to breast cancer, although at a much lower rate).

According to the foundation, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in 2022, approximately 30% of all new women's cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer.”

Why is the HER2 protein a target for research?

The National Cancer Institute (of the United States) notes that HER2 protein contributes to the spread of breast cancer, and that scientists for the past forty years have been working on limiting the genetic expression of the protein to curb the disease.

“In the early 1980s, after the discovery that a mutated gene called HER2 could stimulate excessive cell growth and division, many scientists wondered if certain genes might make cancers grow and spread rapidly,” the institute says on its website. “Researchers around the world began searching for genes that spur cancer growth.”

Over the years, researchers came up with cancer drugs that aim to block HER2 to slow the growth of HER2-positive breast cancer. Yet, as NCI reports, “Despite these successes, many women with breast cancer don’t benefit from current HER2-targeted treatments, or they become resistant to the effects of these drugs after initial treatment.”

That is why researchers to this date keep working on countering the effects of HER2 protein on breast cancer.

How does the new UWSM vaccine work?