Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), has a history of burning the holy Quran in different parts of Sweden.

In one small town, Sodertalje, however, he failed to pull this rabid Muslim-hating stunt, thanks to the intervention of one Swedish-Assyrian.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Swedish-Assyrian TV journalist Dikran Ego explained how his friend Ozcan Kaldoyo had stopped Paludan from staging his provocative act in the town with an Assyrian community of about 40,000.

Recalling one of Paludan's previous demonstrations, where he burned copies of the Quran, including one on January 21 outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Ego said Sodertalje was the only place where the far-right extremist failed to carry out the hateful act. The town has a population of 73,000, with Assyrians being the majority.

"Of course, they didn't threaten him. They indulged in a conversation with him. Ozcan had told him: 'You brag about tolerance and pluralism, and respect to people, you claim to have no prejudice against religions, but how are you going to prove this to us? If you're really sincere in your words, don't burn this Quran today and we'll see your sincerity.' He was kind of cornered, and said 'Alright, I’m not burning it here,' and then left the scene."

Christians are also impacted

The incident, which took place over the summer, was streamed live on social media. In the video, Ozcan can be seen talking to him for a long time before Paludan left the scene.

The town of Sodertalje is known for being home to the largest Assyrian community in Europe. When asked, members of the community told Anadolu that they always expressed their solidarity with Muslims in the country when they became the target of extremists.