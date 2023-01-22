China has reported almost 13,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals between January 13 and 19, as its experts say the wave of infections across the country has already peaked.

The death toll update on Sunday, from China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adds to the nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between December 8 and January 12, reported on January 14.

That marked a huge increase from the 5,000-plus deaths reported previously over the entire pandemic period.

The death count reported by Chinese authorities excludes those who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting Covid on death certificates.

Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed since China abandoned the world's strictest regime of Covid controls and mass testing in early December, which had caused significant economic damage and stress.

That abrupt policy U-turn, which followed historic protests against the curbs, unleashed Covid on a population of 1.4 billion that had been largely shielded from the disease since it emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Travel rush raising concerns