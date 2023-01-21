President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has fired Brazil's army chief amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the January 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said on Saturday that General Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army.

He was replaced by General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.

In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property.

Lula said several times in public that there were definitely people in the army who allowed the rioting to occur.

Rioters who stormed through the Brazilian Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasilia sought to have the military intervene and overturn Bolsonaro’s loss to Lula in the presidential election.

Lula's relation with army