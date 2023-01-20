The United States has determined the Wagner Group, Russia's private military corporation, is an international "criminal corporation". Washington DC has also promised to add further sanctions to the Kremlin-linked firm.

In addition to the Treasury Department's decision to label Wagner as a "significant transnational criminal organisation", the Biden administration will impose economic penalties on the organisation and its "support network" next week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"These actions recognise the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity," said Kirby.

"Our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is simply this: Wagner is a criminal organisation that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses," he added.

READ MORE:Live blog: Fighting in south Ukraine 'sharply' increases – Russian official

Wagner has some 50,000 personnel deployed in Ukraine in order to bolster Russia's war effort there, according to US assessments.

Global presence