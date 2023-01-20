Expressing concern over recent unilateral measures in Palestinian territory, Japan has sought cooperation from Israel in reaching a two-state solution.

"Japan is concerned about recent unilateral measures resulting in the escalation of tensions," Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa told his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in a phone conversation on Friday.

Yoshimasa explained Tokyo's approach of assisting Palestinians "in order to achieve a two-state solution".

Yoshimasa "asked for the cooperation of Israel", said a Japanese foreign ministry statement.

Cohen stated "Israel respects the status quo with regard to holy sites", the statement added.

The two sides also discussed situations in Ukraine and East Asia, with Yoshimasa saying Tokyo "would like to strengthen cooperation with Israel" while touching upon "the importance of maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law".

READ MORE:Palestine tells Biden adviser to rein in Israel 'before it's too late'

Illegal Israeli expansion