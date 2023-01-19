WORLD
Russia delivers more warplanes, helicopters to Mali
Mali's current Air force Chief hails the latest deliveries as the latest stage in the "unprecedented" modernisation of the country's forces, which are facing a militant insurgency.
The delivery is the latest in a series of similar Russian deliveries of military equipment, following others in March and August, 2022. / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2023

Mali has received more warplanes and helicopters from Russia, an AFP correspondent noted, the latest in a series of deliveries from its new top military and political ally.

AFP counted eight planes and two helicopters at a ceremony on Thursday attended by Russian ambassador Igor Gromyko and the head of Mali's junta, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Mali's current Air Force Chief General Alou Boi Diarra hailed the latest deliveries as the latest stage in the "unprecedented" modernisation of the country's forces.

Mali's military said the shipment included Sukhoi Su-25 attack planes designed to support ground troops; and the Czech-designed Albatros L-39.

L-39s, while initially designed for training purposes, have also been used as attack aircraft.

Bamako also received Mi-8s, a Soviet-designed Russian transport helicopter that, as well as transporting troops and equipment, can be fitted with weapons to defend ground troops.

Malian officials did not give a detailed breakdown of how many of each aircraft had been delivered, and while they say they purchased the weapons, they have released no details of the transactions.

READ MORE: Russia accuses France of 'colonial mentality' in Mali

Recommended

Mali's political crisis

This is the latest in a series of similar Russian deliveries of military equipment, following others in March and August, 2022.

The west African country has been fighting a militant insurgency as well as a political and humanitarian crisis since 2012.

After the colonels currently in power staged their 2020 coup, relations with former colonial power France quickly broke down and Russia has stepped in to fill the void.

Multiple sources say the junta started bringing in paramilitaries from the Russian group Wagner in late 2021, provoking criticism from several countries.

The military rulers have denied the allegations, saying the junta has simply revived longstanding links with Russia and its army.

The junta also says it is now taking the fight to the militants active in the country, a claim disputed by military experts.

READ MORE: France releases video accusing Russian mercenaries of burials in Mali

