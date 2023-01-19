Mali has received more warplanes and helicopters from Russia, an AFP correspondent noted, the latest in a series of deliveries from its new top military and political ally.

AFP counted eight planes and two helicopters at a ceremony on Thursday attended by Russian ambassador Igor Gromyko and the head of Mali's junta, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Mali's current Air Force Chief General Alou Boi Diarra hailed the latest deliveries as the latest stage in the "unprecedented" modernisation of the country's forces.

Mali's military said the shipment included Sukhoi Su-25 attack planes designed to support ground troops; and the Czech-designed Albatros L-39.

L-39s, while initially designed for training purposes, have also been used as attack aircraft.

Bamako also received Mi-8s, a Soviet-designed Russian transport helicopter that, as well as transporting troops and equipment, can be fitted with weapons to defend ground troops.

Malian officials did not give a detailed breakdown of how many of each aircraft had been delivered, and while they say they purchased the weapons, they have released no details of the transactions.

