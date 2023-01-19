A new BBC series called “India: The Modi Question” that puts under scrutiny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach towards India’s Muslim population has fuelled controversy, sparking backlash from twitter users of Indian origin.

The first episode of the two-part series aired on Tuesday, and the second part is due to be broadcast next week on January 24.

“Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his Government towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory, as well as other questions about his politics when it comes to India’s largest religious minority,” BBC said.

In the first episode of the series, BBC investigates Modi’s rise through the ranks of the leading right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading up to his appointment as the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat in 2001. That’s where the controversy starts.

Modi’s term in Gujarat was tarnished by the 2002 Gujarat riots which were triggered when a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was burnt, with 59 people reported dead and the blame cast on Muslims.

Violence erupted in the days of rioting that followed. Up to 2,000 people - a vast majority of whom consisted of Muslims that were targeted by the Hindu population - were killed, tens of thousands were displaced, and hundreds of mosques and dargahs were destroyed.

The BJP government of Gujarat drew heavy criticism for its disdain in containing the organised massacre against the Muslim minority.

Modi’s long debated role in the riots, with some accusing the then-chief minister of holding direct responsibility to the point of effectively endorsing the bloodshed, became the focus of the BBC series’ first episode.

“The episode examines in detail accusations that Mr Modi failed to take sufficient action to ensure the protection of Muslims during the riots and discovers new evidence provided to western diplomats who criticised his conduct and uncovers first-hand testimonies,” BBC said.

“All allegations have been denied by the Indian PM and subsequent judicial enquiries have failed to find conclusive evidence of serious misconduct,” it added.

Persistent criticism

The series, which holds Hindu nationalist Modi responsible for facilitating the anti-Muslim massacres, has drawn criticism over an alleged "anti-India bias."