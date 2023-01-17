Around 200 members of Peru's Chanka Indigenous group have arrived in capital Lima to join an imminent anti-government protest.

They are among thousands of demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament and immediate fresh elections.

"Listen Dina, the Chankas are coming," chanted the members of this ethnicity with a reputation for being warriors.

Some say they will stop at nothing to make their voices heard.

"If a Peruvian is not able to give his life for his country, then he's not Peruvian," said Abdon Felix Flores Huaman, 30, an unemployed psychologist and father of a small daughter.

"Some brothers have already lost their lives. We're also ready to give ours ... so that my child has better opportunities, so she is not a marginalised Indian."

The Chankas began their journey on Sunday afternoon from the mountain city of Andahuaylas in the southern Apurimac region.

A day into their journey, police blocked them in the city of Humay, still some 200 kilometres south of Lima.

They eventually managed to reach the capital at dawn on Tuesday after a journey that had lasted 40 hours.

They are now waiting for the protest to begin.

Thousands of protesters, mostly from the south of the Andean country, have been arriving in Lima in recent days to lend their weight to a social mobilisation that began on December 7 following the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo, himself of Indigenous origin.

The subsequent clashes between protesters and security forces have left 42 people dead, while the government has declared a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Lima, in a bid to calm the unrest.

In the city of Humay, protesters shouted slogans denouncing the "traitor" and "murderer" Boluarte.

She was the vice president under Castillo and is from the same left-wing party.

But she succeeded Castillo when he was arrested after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree as he sought to fend off an impeachment vote.