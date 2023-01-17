Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional defence and security cooperation.

Akar was welcomed by Cernochova in the Czech capital, Prague, on Tuesday, where the two discussed issues of top concern to the two countries.

Ahead of their meeting at the Czech defence ministry, Cernochova received Akar with a military honour.

Images posted on social media by the Turkish National Defence Ministry showed moments during the ceremony as well as the two officials greeting one another before sitting down with their delegations.

Akar's visit to Prague on Tuesday signals an important development between the two nations and follows a historic visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last June.

Defence ties between Türkiye, Czech Republic

Türkiye established diplomatic ties with Czechoslovakia in 1924 and since then, the two countries have enjoyed friendly relations.