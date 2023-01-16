With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president's ceremonial chair, which he had just commandeered, and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside.

"It's kicking off out there," he said, watching from his Senate perch as fellow yellow-and-green-clad supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on January 8. He then thanked his patrons.

"I've got money in the bank," he said, as he live-streamed Brazil's worst political crisis in a generation.

"Thanks to you, dear patriots... who helped us, lots of friends sponsoring us with Pix."

A wildly successful government-run payments system, Pix has become a key financial pillar underpinning Bolsonaro's election-denial movement, allowing his most ardent fans to crowdfund their alternative media outlets and far-right demonstrations culminating in the chaos of January 8.

But now, as authorities seek to identify the funders of the Brasilia riots, the same tool that helped to forge the insurgent movement will be used by investigators to take it down, around a dozen police and anti-money laundering officials told Reuters.

"We have a secure and consistent line of investigation focused on tracking financial movements undertaken via Pix," said a senior federal police officer involved in the sprawling, nationwide investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. "The financiers' time is up."

READ MORE: Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for Brasilia rampage

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading the criminal probe into the insurrection, and Justice Minister Flavio Dino have said they plan to prioritise uncovering the financiers of the riots, who will likely face similar charges to the 1,398 arrested rioters. They are accused of crimes including terrorism and attempting a coup.

A federal cop working the Supreme Court probe said initial investigations suggested the insurrection was financed by farmers and trucking magnates from Bolsonaro strongholds in the interior of Brazil.

However, police had yet to identify a big fish, said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity: "Nobody of relevance yet."

The federal police press office declined to comment about an active investigation.

Faria, the Senate invader from the city of Socorro, in Sao Paulo state, did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Brazil arrests Bolsonaro ally over Brasilia rampage

The success of Pix

Launched in November 2020 and run by Brazil's central bank, Pix is free of charge for individuals, allowing them to instantly transfer money to others via online banking apps.

It has been a huge success. Since its launch, over 133 million Brazilians and almost 12 million companies have made or received Pix transfers, according to the central bank. Transactions to date have totaled around $3 trillion (16 trillion reals) and outpaced debit and credit card payments last year.

Pix has entered all facets of Brazilian life, including the vast, unruly universe of blogs and YouTube channels that serve as a hotbed for Bolsonaro's core supporters.

Pro-Bolsonaro influencers advertise their Pix "keys" on YouTube videos and Instagram livestreams, asking followers to send instant contributions to their bank accounts.

Enzo Leonardo Suzin, a conservative YouTuber known as Enzuh, said most of his income still came from ads, but Pix contributions now represented up to 20 percent of revenue.