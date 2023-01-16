Rescue workers continue their search for survivors after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday, killing at least 40 people including two children.

The missile slammed into the multi-story residential building on Saturday, shocking the city, which had been considered a relatively safe haven for the displaced. It was one of the deadliest attacks on civilian infrastructure in months.

By Monday morning, the fate of at least 35 people was still unknown, according to local governor Valentyn Mykhaylovych Reznichenko, who added that 39 had been rescued.

The attack, which coincided with the Orthodox New Year, is the worst the city has witnessed since the start of the war last February.

It was one of a series of attacks to hit cities across Ukraine on Saturday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed his most senior military officer, General Valery Gerasimov, as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Russia also targeted the capital, Kiev, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv during a widespread barrage the same day, ending a two-week lull in the airstrikes it has launched against Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centers almost weekly since October.

Russia on Sunday acknowledged the missile strikes but did not mention the Dnipro apartment building. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war.

Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down, according to General Valerii Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The missile that hit the apartment building was a Kh-22 launched from Russia's Kursk region, according to the military's air force command, adding that Ukraine does not have a system capable of intercepting that type of weapon.

In Dnipro, workers used a crane as they tried to rescue people trapped on upper floors of the apartment tower.

Some residents signalled for help with lights on their mobile phones.