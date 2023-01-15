In the runup to this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, set to start from Monday, several groups staged anti-Davos demonstrations, protesting global firms for exacerbating human-made damage to the environment.

Activists from the Strike-WEF Collective and the Young Socialists of Switzerland gathered in Davos Postplatz on Sunday, criticising the Davos elite, accusing them of elitism and hypocrisy for – for instance – flying in private jets to a meeting to discuss climate crisis.

Gianna Catrina, 21, one of the protest leaders, told Anadolu Agency that the ecological crisis right now is fueled by the current economic system, which she said: "is the cause of the environmental problems and also a lot of social problems."

"That's why we are here to protest for the change in global economy, which should change its shift from profit to the one (where the) economy cares about nature," she explained.

"And it's really a global movement, that includes environmentalists, left-wing people, feminist people. I think the change is happening right now when people start to rethink the economy, the capitalist economy," she said.

She also called for world leaders to shift their focus away from profit because without "preserving nature … the economy is not possible in the future."

'The way WEF is structured is problematic'

Claudıo Bernard, another demonstrator from the Strike-WEF Collective, said they demand the abolition of the WEF because the way it is structured is problematic, "with the people of power and money that come here and the rest of the public is outside."

According to Bernard, "there is a lot of undemocratic stuff going on with deals and dictators that can be welcome here with red carpets.

"There should be international forums. But they should be completely different structured, like not just corporations with big money."

He also said governments must ensure climate justice, and they should accept what the planet can give and not try to take too much from it.