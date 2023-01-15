Sunday, January 15, 2023

1953 GMT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russian people's "cowardly silence" following the missile strike on a tower block in the city of Dnipro.

"Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one day these same terrorists will come for you," said Zelenskyy in his evening address.

1656 GMT

Ukraine puts Dnipro toll at 29 after wave of Russian strikes

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to at least 29 people, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.

Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down, according to General Valerii Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The missile that hit the apartment building was a Kh-22 launched from Russia's Kursk region, according to the military's air force command, adding that Ukraine does not have a system capable of intercepting that type of weapon.

The deaths reported in Dnipro were the most civilians killed in one place since a September 30 strike in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

1653 GMT

Joint air force drills with Russia are defensive only: Belarus

Belarus' Security Council has said that joint air force drills with Russia, due to start next week, were purely defensive in nature and would focus on reconnaissance missions and how to thwart a potential attack, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Minsk also said it was "ready" for any "provocative actions" by Ukraine, as a flurry of military activity in the country has triggered fresh fears in Kiev and the West that Russia could be preparing to use its ally to mount a new ground offensive on Ukraine.

1557 GMT

More heavy weapons for Ukraine in the near future: NATO

Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said in an interview.

"The recent pledges for heavy warfare equipment are important — and I expect more in the near future," Stoltenberg told the Handelsblatt daily.

"We are in a decisive phase of the war," Stoltenberg said. "Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win."

The comments come ahead of a meeting this week of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kiev.

1554 GMT

Ukraine sanctions 198 Russian cultural, media figures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree greenlighting sanctions on 198 Russian cultural and media figures.

The decree on the website of the Ukrainian Presidential Office says the sanctions by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will be implemented for a period of 10 years.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the SBU and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),” the decree said.

1242 GMT

Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment hits 23

At least 23 people have been killed and 73 others wounded after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country, Ukraine's regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. The fate of more than 40 people remains unknown," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region in central eastern Ukraine, wrote at 0525 GMT (7:25 am local time) on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Reznichenko, the attack had destroyed 72 apartments and damaged more than 230.

The strikes also hit critical infrastructure in Kiev and other places, restricting power supply at the height of winter for the capital and large swaths of the country for the coming days, officials warned.

1100 GMT

Ammo explosion in Russia's Belgorod region kills three

At least three people have been killed and 13 injured in an ammunition explosion in Russia's Belgorod region, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

Authorities said earlier on Sunday that 10 Russian servicemen were injured in the blast in a cultural centre in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and is the location of several Russian military bases and training grounds.

The 112 and Baza Telegram channels, which are associated with Russia's law enforcement agencies, said the dead and injured were Russian conscripts who were called up to fight in Ukraine under Russia's mobilisation drive, announced last September.